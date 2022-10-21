Man Gets Reduced Charge, No Jail Time For Fatal Crash

After a felony settlement conference at Grafton Superior Court on Thursday, a final pre-trial has been scheduled in the negligent homicide case against Michael Annis, who prosecutors said was not paying attention to the roadway when his tractor trailer rear-ended a car on Route 116 in Bethlehem in September 2019 and killed a Bethlehem woman. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Grafton County prosecutors have agreed to a proposed sentence that reduces a felony count to a misdemeanor and carries no time to serve for the driver of a tractor-trailer who failed to keep his attention on the road when he rammed into the car in front of him and caused a three-vehicle collision that killed a Bethlehem woman in front of her home.
Michael Annis, 71, of or formerly of Gorham, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Nov. 2 at Grafton Superior Court, after a notice of intent to plead guilty was filed with the court on Oct. 3.
The crash occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 9, 2019, on Route 116/Whitefield Road in Bethlehem, just across the Littleton town line.
In November 2020, Annis was initially indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide “for failing to keep his attention on the road, causing the logging truck … to collide with the Honda Civic in which Ellen Morrow was a [front-seat] passenger, causing the Civic to enter the opposing lane of traffic where it was struck by an oncoming vehicle and said collision caused Ellen Morrow to suffer fatal injuries.”
Morrow, 77, who for decades worked in the children’s reading room at the Littleton Public Library, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car she was in had been northbound and was being driven by her husband, Don Morrow, 86, who had stopped to make a left turn onto their driveway and was waiting for the oncoming Dodge Caravan in the opposite lane to pass.
Annis, facing a maximum state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years on the felony count, was also indicted on a Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault.
His case went to a felony settlement conference in April 2022.
On Oct. 11, an amended indictment form was filed for a Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault that charges Annis with “negligently [operating] a logging truck by failing to keep his attention on the road, causing or materially contributing to a collision with the Honda Civic, and resulting in the death of Ellen Morrow and serious bodily injury to Donald Morrow.”
Annis’ proposed sentence, which must be approved by a judge, carries 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended for two years of good behavior and the completion of 200 hours of community service.
He is required to complete 100 hours of service within one year and provide proof to the Grafton County attorney’s office.
A $2,000 fine and $480 penalty assessment were suspended for two years on the condition of good behavior.
After the crash, Don Morrow was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
The driver of the southbound van that Annis’ truck pushed the Civic into was driven by Therese Chaloux, 79, of Stark, who was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Annis was uninjured.
The truck Annis was driving was registered to B. Drouin and Sons, of Gorham.
In his case, Annis is represented by court-appointed defense counsel Jaye Rancourt.
The prosecutor is Assistant Grafton County Attorney Antonia Barry.
