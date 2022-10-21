Man Gets Reduced Charge, No Jail Time For Fatal Crash
After a felony settlement conference at Grafton Superior Court on Thursday, a final pre-trial has been scheduled in the negligent homicide case against Michael Annis, who prosecutors said was not paying attention to the roadway when his tractor trailer rear-ended a car on Route 116 in Bethlehem in September 2019 and killed a Bethlehem woman. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Grafton County prosecutors have agreed to a proposed sentence that reduces a felony count to a misdemeanor and carries no time to serve for the driver of a tractor-trailer who failed to keep his attention on the road when he rammed into the car in front of him and caused a three-vehicle collision that killed a Bethlehem woman in front of her home.

Michael Annis, 71, of or formerly of Gorham, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Nov. 2 at Grafton Superior Court, after a notice of intent to plead guilty was filed with the court on Oct. 3.

