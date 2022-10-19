Man Gives Donation And Thanks To Lancaster Police

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police received a pat on the back this week.
Sherwood Fleury, a former Stratford resident, made a $100 donation to the Police Athletic League in appreciation for the help he received from Lancaster Police when his vehicle was disabled on Oct. 12.
The donation was accompanied by a letter from Fleury, which read, “I want to thank and commend your department for their help this past Wednesday. I lost a rear tire on my Jeep on Corrigan Hill. [The Lancaster Police] came to my help and took charge. They called the town to haul my trailer and get a tow truck to take my Jeep.”
It was a good thing too, Fleury said, because calls to his insurance provider went unanswered.
“My Allstate Insurance never responded. Both officers were great and professional, and it speaks highly of your department,” Fleury wrote.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson read the letter to the Select Board on Monday and thanked Police Chief Tim Charbonneau for his department’s work.
“I just think it’s important that we share that with you guys that your people are representing the town very well,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
TRANSFER STATION
The town has received five applications for the Transfer Station manager and assistant manager positions.
Gaetjens-Oleson told the Select Board that candidates would be interviewed on Thursday and Friday.
Transfer Station manager Brian Patnoe resigned last month for personal reasons and assistant manager Bill Brown has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief Randy Flynn reported that the department responded to 165 calls in September (100 transfers, 65 emergency 911 calls).
For the year, the department has handled 1,661 calls through Sept. 30.
Flynn noted that COVID remains an issue in the community and fire/EMS personnel are routinely in contact with those who are infected.
“COVID has become a normal part of life, I guess. It’s not gone away by any means. Most everyone we picked up has tested positive for COVID. So it’s not gone away,” he said.
