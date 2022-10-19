Man Gives Donation And Thanks To Lancaster Police
Buy Now

Lancaster Town Hall, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police received a pat on the back this week.

Sherwood Fleury, a former Stratford resident, made a $100 donation to the Police Athletic League in appreciation for the help he received from Lancaster Police when his vehicle was disabled on Oct. 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments