Man Head-butts Police Sergeant

Lester Cleary

ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man highly intoxicated at the police station last week is accused of head-butting a police sergeant.

Tristan E. Garcia, 20, of St. Johnsbury, faces charges of disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer because he reportedly slammed his head into the head of Sgt. Lester Cleary on July 28.

