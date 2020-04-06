Man Held Without Bail, Charged With Biting, Assault, Robbery

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NEWPORT CITY — A Newport man charged with robbing and biting a woman in a gas station parking lot Saturday night is being held without bail.
Dontay Canada, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon at a video arraignment in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of assault and robbery with injury, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint in the second degree, plus a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police to implicate another person, according to court records.
