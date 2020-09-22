Officials say injuries to a New Hampshire man who was thrown from an ATV on Saturday could have been much worse if he hadn’t been wearing a chest protector and helmet.

While being treated at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook, N.H., Jared Huczek, of New Boston, N.H., told New Hampshire Fish and Game officials that he was an experienced rider but didn’t notice a bump in the trail.

