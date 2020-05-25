Man Hurt In Price Chopper Parking Lot Hit And Run

Vermont State Police are seeking the driver of the car pictured in this surveillance camera footage provided by Price Chopper in Derby. A pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in the supermarket parking lot.

Vermont State Police are looking for the driver in a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the Price Chopper in Derby.

The operator was described as a younger female between the approximate age of 17 to 25 years old with long dark hair and she was operating a black Nissan Versa with a Vermont License plate. Investigation revealed the female had struck Christopher Copp, 47, of Brownington while he was crossing the parking lot in the cross walk. Copp suffered minor injuries.

The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance in identifying the operator and vehicle. Please contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 with any information.

