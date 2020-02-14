A New Hampshire man was hurt in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday night in Northumberland, N.H.

Roger Leroux, 69, of Epsom, N.H., was riding on Corridor 5 when the crash occurred. He was thrown from the snowmobile he was riding. His injuries were deemed serious enough for transport to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments