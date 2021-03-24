NEWPORT CITY — Derick J. Niles of Newport City is being held without bail on charges including aggravated domestic assault in the first degree.
Niles, 43, is known to police for a rooftop armed standoff on Sept. 25, 2013, which shut down a key route into Newport City for hours.
Niles pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint in the second degree, both felonies, and two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services, according to records from Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville denied bail for Niles. He is held at the Northeast Correctional Complex, records show.
The aggravated domestic assault charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
The charges stem from an incident on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. on Route 5 in Coventry, according to an affidavit by Vermont State Police Trooper Logan Miller.
The alleged victim in the case said Niles, her boyfriend, assaulted her at the dirt pull-off on Route 5, Miller stated. She had blood on her face and bruises on her hands, Miller stated.
The woman said she was with Niles on Airport Road in Coventry and was waiting in their truck while he visited a friend’s home, Miller stated.
She said she waited 45 minutes and then texted Niles that she was going to get a ride home because she was tired of waiting, Miller stated.
He came out and they started arguing before Niles drove off. She said Niles pulled off Route 5 and jumped on her and started choking her, Miller stated.
She said she jumped out and tried to run, but he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her toward the truck, Miller said.
She said she screamed while vehicles were going by until he let her go and she ran away, Miller stated.
She told police that she had experienced abuse like this before, Miller stated.
Police said they looked for Niles at his Highland Avenue home but did not find him Saturday. A warrant went out for his arrest.
On Sunday, Trooper Daniel Lynch said in an affidavit that he saw Niles driving on Interstate 91 at about 4:20 p.m. He pulled Niles over and arrested him, Lynch stated.
Niles had been found competent to stand trial in the armed standoff but was found insane at the time it happened.
In a related case, Niles was convicted in U.S. District Court in Burlington on federal charges. He pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
He also has violated probation in state court and was convicted of other minor charges.
In the standoff, neighbors watched as police surrounded Niles’ home on Highland Avenue. Police were able to talk Niles off his roof after several hours. His former wife and children had been home at the time.
Niles had said he was defending his family from the Hell’s Angels because he said he refused to sell methamphetamine for the motorcycle gang.
