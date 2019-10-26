Man In Attempted Suicide By Cop Sentenced For Stalking

Darryl Beaumont (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — A Coventry man who police say attempted suicide by cop using a BB gun in June has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stalking a woman and her daughter.

Darryl Beaumont, 51, pleaded guilty in Orleans Superior Court recently to aggravated stalking despite a court order, plus multiple counts of violating abuse prevention orders and conditions of release, court records show. Other violations were dismissed in the plea agreement accepted by the court Sept. 24.

