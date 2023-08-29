LYNDON — Firefighters suspended a tarp in a parking area at the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District on Church Street, Tuesday morning, to shield the scene of an apparent suicide by gunshot.

Behind the tarp was the body of a 37-year-old man from Lyndonville and the vehicle in which he was found sitting in the driver’s seat about 9 a.m.

