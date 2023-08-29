Members of the Lyndonville Fire Department suspend a tarp to shield from view the scene of an apparent suicide by gunshot off Church Street in Lyndonville on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON — Firefighters suspended a tarp in a parking area at the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District on Church Street, Tuesday morning, to shield the scene of an apparent suicide by gunshot.
Behind the tarp was the body of a 37-year-old man from Lyndonville and the vehicle in which he was found sitting in the driver’s seat about 9 a.m.
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris said he would not provide the identification of the man because he had not notified a family member located out of state.
An employee going to work at the NEKWD discovered the man, initially believing he may have been asleep, said Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris.
The chief said the man’s vehicle was parked in the lot outside the NEKWD and across Church Street from the police department “pretty much all night.” The belief is that the man took his own life sometime between 7 and 9 a.m. It was a single gunshot wound, Chief Harris said, and there were no signs that any other person was involved.
He said officers will review surveillance camera footage as part of their investigation.
