Man In Court For Alleged NEK Assault That Broke A Clavicle

ST. JOHNSBURY — An arraignment was held in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday for a man accused of assaulting a Hardwick man and breaking his clavicle.
Scott Raymond, 49, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a felony aggravated assault charge.
He appeared remotely for the court hearing as did public defender Sam Swope and Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns. The court did not allow attorneys, defendants or members of the public into the courtroom on Monday.
Raymond is accused of attacking Michael Gasper, 38, of Hardwick, on Oct. 14, causing injuries that required medical attention. A report from Copley Hospital in Morrisville, referenced by Hardwick Police Officer Scott Gagnon in his affidavit, stated Gasper had a broken clavicle and a broken foot. A subsequent medical report confirmed the broken clavicle, noting the expectation that Gasper will need surgery, but said the foot was not broken.
The assault reportedly happened outside a Highland Avenue apartment building.
Gasper told police that Raymond punched him several times, causing him to fall over the porch railing onto the ground. Gasper said he was with his 6-year-old daughter at the time of the assault. According to Gasper, the assault appears to have happened because Raymond thought Gasper said something to the woman Raymond was with.
The assault continued as he laid on the ground after falling over the porch railing, said Gasper.
When asked what made Raymond stop the assault, Gasper reportedly said, “all the kids being around and watching what was happening” was the reason. Officer Gagnon checked with neighbors who said they didn’t see an assault “but came out after it was over.”
The officer noted that the porch railing was loose “as if Gasper had been knocked into and over it to the ground.”
At Raymond’s arraignment, he was ordered by Judge Timothy Tomasi to stay away from Gasper and have no contact with him.
The maximum penalty for a felony aggravated assault charge is imprisonment for 15 years and a $10,000 fine.
