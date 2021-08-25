A Groveton woman is charged with conspiring to tamper with a witness, and a Colebrook man with theft and drug possession, in the August round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury Friday at Coos Superior Court.
Megan N. Adjutant, 26, of Groveton, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of conspiracy to tamper with a witness.
On June 7 in Stewartstown, prosecutors said Adjutant conspired with Justin Elsea in Stewartstown, where Elsea was an inmate at the Coos County House of Corrections, to induce two alleged victims in two separate domestic violence cases against Elsea to recant their statements to police, with Adjutant telling Elsea she later spoke with both victims.
James C. Bartlett Jr., 33, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and a Class A felony count of attempted theft, as well as two Class B felony counts of drug possession.
On Feb. 9 in Stratford, prosecutors said Bartlett stole a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro belonging to “T.M.”
On April 9 in Errol, Bartlett is accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter valued at more than $1,500 from a 1988 Porsche 924 belonging to “J.F.”
On April 13 in Errol, authorities said Bartlett possessed a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin in a tan powder in a metal vial, as well as a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.
