Three northern Grafton County residents face felony charges after the December round of grand jury indictments were handed up at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
Eric Chase, 56, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault.
On Oct. 9 in Bethlehem, prosecutors said Chase engaged in the strangulation of a woman when he placed his right forearm on her neck and impeded her breathing.
Thomas J. Sargent, 42, of Pike, was indicted on a Class B felony count of domestic violence and a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
On Oct. 9 in Haverhill, Sargent is alleged to have committed domestic violence when he pointed handgun at the mouth of his 5-year-old child, and committed criminal threatening when he threatened to murder the child with the purpose to terrorize the mother, who was present.
Matthew James Strickland, 33, of Woodsville, was indicted on a Class B felony count unlawful delivery of contraband by an inmate.
On May 28, while an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections in North Haverhill, Strickland is alleged to have possessed a quantity of methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.