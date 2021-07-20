A Lancaster woman is charged with drug possession, and a Groveton man with felony reckless driving in the July round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.

Bridgette A. Chateauneuf, 33, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act for possessing on March 6 in Colebrook a piece of tin foil containing a hard orange sheet substance later determined to be the hallucinogenic drug LSD.

Dale Leighton Jr., 21, of Groveton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

On June 10, 2020, on Cumberland Street in Groveton, prosecutors said Leighton committed reckless conduct and placed others in danger of serious bodily injury when he recklessly drove a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck at a fast speed and in a veering manner and caused the truck to flip over, resulting in the serious bodily injury (spinal fractures) of two minors who were passengers.

