Man Indicted For Rolling Out Of Walmart With Cart

A Newport man is charged with possessing crack cocaine, a Guildhall man with stealing a gun, and a Wells River man with stealing from Walmart in the April round of grand jury indictments handed up at Grafton Superior Court
Joshua Cheney, 37, of Newport, Vt., was indicted on two Class B felony counts of unlawfully possessing quantities of crack cocaine and methadone on Jan. 7 in Lebanon.
He also faces a violation for driving after suspension.
Tiffany J. Enderson, 30, formerly of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of prohibited delivery of contraband as an inmate and two Class A felony counts of drug possession.
On April 7, 2020, while an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections, prosecutors said Enderson knowingly possessed the drugs fentanyl, tramadol, and methamphetamine.
She faces the Class A felony counts for possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl after previously being convicted in August 2018 at Grafton Superior Court for felony drug possession.
Angelo Esposito, 31, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving a motor vehicle on Aug. 23, 2020, in Littleton after being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license in October 2019.
Jordan Michael Johnson, 31, of Wells River, was indicted on a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking for exiting Walmart in Woodsville with a shopping cart full of more than $1,000 in merchandise, including televisions and a vacuum cleaner, without paying for it.
Jason R. Laroche, 33, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of prohibited delivery of contraband and a Class B felony count of unlawfully possessing the controlled drug buprenorphine on Dec. 10, 2019, in Haverhill, while he was an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Parker Lovell, 23, of Guildhall, Vt., was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking for possessing a stolen 9-mm pistol belonging to Amanda Stiles.
Ronald B. Roystan, 40, of Haverhill, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated after crashing into a telephone pole and causing serious bodily injury to himself on March 31, 2019, on South Court Street in Haverhill while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
He is also charged with a Class B felony count of driving after suspension, following the revocation of his driver’s license in August 2013.
Diane Smith, 50, of Whitefield, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl on May 30 in Campton.
Joshua D. York, 21, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class A felony count each of receiving stolen property and theft by unauthorized taking for possessing a stolen 2003 Dodge Ram belonging to Gustaff Fish III on Jan. 20 in Franconia.
