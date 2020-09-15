Man Indicted For Shaking Baby, Causing Permanent Brain Damage

Hunter Berry

A Coos County man was indicted by a grand jury last week on felony charges of violently shaking a 5-month-old infant girl in Whitefield on Feb. 3 and causing lasting brain damage.

Hunter Berry, 22, who had been living at the Whitefield apartment with the infant’s mother and is not the father, was indicted at Coos Superior Court on Sept. 9 on two Class A felony counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury.

