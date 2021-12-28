Several Coos County residents were charged with a number of felony offenses in the December round of grand jury indictments handed up at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Russ Hawkins, 58, of Jefferson, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On Sept. 24 in Lancaster, prosecutors said Hawkins drove a vehicle on Main Street after being certified a habitual offender in March 2020 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
Clayton Rice, 78, of Groveton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of criminal mischief.
On Oct. 2 in Lancaster, Rice is alleged to have purposefully damaged storage unit #63 at Dick’s Storage and causing more than $1,500 in damage.
Terry D. Rivera, 29, of Lowell, Mass., was indicted on a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
On Nov. 22 in Stratford, authorities said Rivera threatened to use a bread knife, defined as a deadly weapon under New Hampshire statute, against “S.R,” age 22, to whom he is related by blood, for the purpose of terrorizing “S.R.”
Kristen E. Sellers, 32, of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine in Whitefield on Aug. 26, 2020, after having previously been convicted of of an offense at Hillsborough Superior Court in 2017.
Bruce D. Wells, 33, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On June 1 in Colebrook, prosecutors said Wells drove a 2003 Yamaha Raptor ATV, a motor vehicle defined under state law, on South Main Street after being certified a habitual offender in 2014 by the DMV, which revoked his driver’s license.
