State police and EMS personnel monitor the scene of a truck fire that broke out at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on I-93 south in Waterford near the I-91 interchange. The fire was reported knocked down at 5:15 p.m. Scanner talk indicated that a 28-year-old male suffered severe burns. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

