LITTLETON — More details have emerged in a road rage incident that occurred on Saturday night.
Littleton Police have identified 70-year-old Daniel Egan of Whitefield as the driver of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee that snapped a utility pole and rammed into the front porch of a home.
According to police, Egan’s actions and speed contributed to the accident, which left him hospitalized with serious bodily injuries.
Egan was traveling eastbound on Union Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he attempted to illegally pass another vehicle described as a black truck with oversized tires, police said.
According to police, Egan pulled into the oncoming lane and attempted to overtake the truck.
He overcorrected after he hit the left curb, police said, and crossed back over to the right side of the road where he severed a utility pole, continued 50 yards, and rammed into the front porch at 77 Ely St.
Three occupants in the home at the time of the accident were unharmed.
The two vehicles did not make contact during the incident. The black truck reportedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Littleton Police determined that illegal passing and high speed were contributing factors in the accident.
Good Samaritans called 911 and rushed to check on Ely, who was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare and subsequently airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.
The accident caused a temporary power outage in the surrounding area and sections of Union Street and Ely Street were closed for approximately four-and-a-half hours until 2:30 a.m. while Littleton Police, Fire and Ambulance, the New Hampshire State Police, and Littleton Water and Light Dept. responded to the scene.
Power was restored shortly before the roads re-opened.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the accident or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Littleton Police at 603-444-2422.
