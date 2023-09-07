Man Injured In St. Johnsbury Crash Sep 7, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now This vehicle went off New Boston Road and down this embankment in a Thursday afternoon crash in St. Johnsbury as an emergency responder checks the vehicle. Buy Now With a St. Johnsbury fire engine just visible, a vehicle lies off New Boston Road in St. Johnsbury, the result of a single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. Buy Now VSP Trooper Jason Schlesinger of the St. Johnsbury barracks walks down an embankment to check on a vehicle which went off New Boston Road in St. Johnsbury on Thursday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vermont State Police say speed contributed to a Thursday afternoon crash on New Boston Road.Leonard Garcia, 29, was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer “at a high rate of speed” and could not maneuver a corner. Garcia left the road and struck several trees before coming to a stop.Garcia wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was transported to NVRH for minor injuries. Police suspected impairment and ordered an evaluation. His vehicle was totaled. Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Lyndonville Police, St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance.Garcia was cited into Caledonia County Court on December 4. 