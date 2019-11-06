Thomas Bachand, 37, of Bristol, Vt., was arrested on a warrant in a traffic stop Oct. 16 in Hardwick, Hardwick Police reported. According to police, Bachand was stopped for a defective taillight at 6:38 p.m. and subsequently taken into custody when police found he was wanted for failing to appear. Bachand was lodged in the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
