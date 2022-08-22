LITTLETON — A Lincoln man died in a motorcycle crash on Monday morning after state police said the small trailer he had been towing behind him began to sway uncontrollably and break away and caused him to lose control of his 2003 Harley Davidson.

Succumbing to his injuries on the scene was Kerry J. O’Connell, 66, who was riding on northbound Interstate 93 near mile marker 124.2 at about 10 a.m. when he drifted into the westbound shoulder and crashed.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments