LITTLETON — A Lincoln man died in a motorcycle crash on Monday morning after state police said the small trailer he had been towing behind him began to sway uncontrollably and break away and caused him to lose control of his 2003 Harley Davidson.
Succumbing to his injuries on the scene was Kerry J. O’Connell, 66, who was riding on northbound Interstate 93 near mile marker 124.2 at about 10 a.m. when he drifted into the westbound shoulder and crashed.
Rushing to the scene were Littleton police, Littleton Fire Rescue, and New Hampshire State Police.
“We received numerous calls,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith. “Both our officers on scene, Littleton Fire Rescue, and some bystanders stopped and assisted in taking life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries.”
O’Connell died of trauma to his head and torso, said Smith.
A helmet was found on the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, he said.
For about three hours, northbound I-93 was closed between exits 41 and 42 and detoured down Cottage Street through Littleton as the investigation continued, the state examiner was called to the scene, and a representative from the funeral home was called in.
Monday’s crash was at least the third fatal motor vehicle collision this year in Littleton and the first fatal motorcycle crash of the year, said Smith.
While a tragedy, Smith said it was heartening to see bystanders rush to O’Connell’s aid to do what they could to try to save him.
“The bystanders were willing to help Fire Rescue and the officers on scene and took immediate life-saving measures,” he said. “They did a courageous job.”
Smith also thanked the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for assisting with traffic control and thanked NHSP.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing, but it appears that the trailer in tow broke away from the motorcycle, which caused the motorcycle to subsequently lose control and crash, NHSP officials said in a statement.
“The trailer did not appear to be safely connected to the motorcycle in a DOT-approved manner,” they said.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Jeffrey Minicucci at (603) 227-0067 or by email at Jeffrey.S.Minicucci@dos.nh.gov.
