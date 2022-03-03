An arrest warrant with a $50,000 bail requirement was issued for a New York man tied to a shooting earlier this week in the parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
The criminal charge filed against Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is not for the shooting of Vincent Keithan, 44, of St. Johnsbury, who died in the NVRH parking lot on Tuesday morning. Ramirez is charged with aggravated assault. He is accused of hitting Allison Roslund, 41, in the head. The charge is a felony-level offense with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ramirez is currently in New York. Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski requested the arrest warrant on Wednesday. She had requested a hold without bail, but Judge Justin Jiron set the $50,000 bail figure.
The arrest of Ramirez is the result of a multi-agency effort led by Vermont State Police with assistance by New York State Police.
Det. Sgt. Francis LaBombard, with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, filed a four-page affidavit in support of the warrant to arrest Ramirez that documents the sequence of events that led up to and followed the shooting of Keithan. Sgt. LaBombard was called to the area Tuesday morning to lead the investigation.
At the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks, he learned from Lt. Jason Letourneau that a 911 call was taken at 3:37 a.m. from Ashley Roslund, 37, who reported that Keithan and Allison Roslund were in a Volvo sedan and may have kidnapped Ashlee Lee, 30. Ashley Roslund said she got her information from Emily Garand, 38.
About 4:05 a.m. another 911 call from Ashley Roslund reported that there were “two sets of drug dealers” at Allison Roslund’s home at 45 Jills Hill Road in Wheelock. Jills Hill Road is located off the South Wheelock Road. The drug dealers, Ashley Roslund reported, had shotguns and fentanyl and they were not letting the occupants of the home leave. On the call, Ashley Roslund said one of the men referred to as “Mike” threatened to shoot Allison Roslund in the driveway with a shotgun.
Ashley Roslund stated she was told there were four drug dealers living at the house and “’Mike’ runs the show.”
Sgt. LaBombard noted that about an hour later, Allison Roslund called 911 to say “she was in fear for her life.” At the time she was in the Volvo with Lee and Keithan outside NVRH. The affidavit notes that during the phone call Allison Roslund was told to wait until 7 a.m. and go to the St. Johnsbury barracks.
At about 8:50 a.m. state police and St. Johnsbury Police went to the hospital for the reported shooting. Paula Layman, who was in her vehicle in the hospital parking lot made the 911 call about the shooting when Allison Roslund approached her vehicle. Allison Roslund can be heard in the background during Layman’s call.
VSP Sgt. Lyle Decker located Keithan on the ground with a gunshot wound. Keithan was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:57 a.m.
About 10:45 a.m. Det Sgt Karl Gardner and Det. Tpr. Mark Pohlman interviewed Allison Roslund at the barracks. She told them that on Monday night she picked up Lee and Keithan and took them back to her house. She said she felt unsafe at her home, but she did not say why.
Allison Roslund said she left the home with Lee and Keithan and first drove to Newark before driving to the parking lot at NVRH. While in the parking lot, Allison Roslund told police, a silver Jeep arrived and “Mike” and “Ryan” got out of the Jeep. “Mike” got in the Volvo, and according to Allison Roslund, tried to fight her for the car keys. She told police he struck her in the head. Allison Roslund was shown a picture of Ramirez by police and she said that Ramirez is “Mike.”
She told police that Keithan then got out of the car and started running away and “Mike” got out and chased him. She said she lost sight of the men, then heard a gunshot “and she knew Keithan was gone.”
Allison Roslund told police “Mike” returned but Keithan did not. She said Lee got into the Jeep with “Mike” and they left.
“Roslund was asked if Lee left with “Mike” willingly or against her will and Allison Roslund stated ‘both,’” Sgt. LaBombard reported. Allison Roslund also told police “Mike” had a gun with him.
Sgt. LaBombard’s report then turns to the search for the Jeep. According to Det. Sgt. Gardner, a silver 2020 Jeep Wrangler bearing Connecticut registration was seen at 45 Jills Hill Road on three consecutive days last week. A check on the registration determined the vehicle had been rented from Avis Car Rental at the JFK airport in New York. It was rented by Ramirez on Feb. 19.
State police worked with T-Mobile to obtain a location on Ramirez’s phone. Det. Sgt. James Voris got the number by looking into prior law enforcement interactions with Ramirez.
The Jeep information was also shared with law enforcement agencies, and at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday New York State Police found it traveling southbound on the Taconic State Parkway in Milan, N.Y.
The vehicle didn’t stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph.
New York State Trooper Ryan Disher initiated the pursuit, which continued until N.Y. State Police deployed spike strips in the roadway. The vehicle stopped in Clinton, N.Y. Trooper Disher said two African American males got out of the Jeep and ran into the woods.
Multiple law enforcement officials converged on the area and found both men, identified as Ramirez, and Shawn Gadsen, 36. According to a report from the Mid Hudson News, Ramirez was charged with a misdemeanor for fleeing police pursuit. Without the Vermont arrest warrant, Ramirez would have been allowed to go free on a citation for the New York misdemeanor.
A state police investigator in New York said Ramirez was taken to Duchess County Hospital after he was captured.
Zaleski was asked about Gadsen and whether he is connected to the scene outside NVRH. She was also asked if Ramirez is considered a suspect in the homicide of Keithan. Her response was that the investigation is ongoing. She did credit law enforcement for their efforts.
“The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office is greatly appreciative of the combined efforts of local and state law enforcement in their quick response to the incident,” she said in an email.
