Man Loses Bid To Have Rape Kit Test Results Tossed As Evidence

A Littleton man facing up to decades in prison after being charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault tried to have the rape kit test results tossed as evidence, claiming they are unreliable.
A judge said no.
The case proceeding against John Joseph Flores, 25, is scheduled for a pre-trial management conference on Feb. 2 at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
In November 2020, Flores was indicted on three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault that charge him with engaging in sexual penetration in September 2019 in Littleton with a then-17-year-old teen who prosecutors said is his sister “by the whole part or half-blood” when she was “under the influence of alcohol and physically helpless to resist.”
According to court filings, Flores, who is represented by Guildhall attorney Laura Wilson, moved to exclude the expert opinions of the state’s forensic lab chemists and the Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) kit obtained from the alleged victim, as well as all test results and determinations derived from the SANE kit samples in tandem with the DNA swab of Flores, on the basis that the labeling, packaging, and subsequent testing and interpretation of those samples are unreliable and cannot meet the standards in the New Hampshire Rules of Evidence.
Flores argued that the SANE samples delivered to the New Hampshire Public Safety Forensic Lab for analysis contained six containers, one or more of which were incorrectly labeled or mispackaged, which renders the state’s expert opinions and test results unreliable because it is “impossible to know where the swab which generated the DNA evidence against Mr. Flores actually came from,” and whether it was from the mouth or cheek area of Flores or the victim.
After an evidentiary hearing on June 3, during which the court took testimony from the parties’ respective experts, Judge Lawrence MacLeod issued an order denying Flores’ motion, stating that “the issues raised by [Flores] go to the weight to be given by the fact-finder at trial to the contested evidence rather than the admissibility of such evidence.”
In a Nov. 24 supplemental order on Flores’ unsuccessful motion to exclude, MacLeod said the New Hampshire Rules of Evidence mandates three requirements — that the witness must be qualified as an expert, the expert testimony must rise to a threshold level of reliability to be admissible, and the testimony must fit the factual dispute at issue so it will assist the jury.
In this case, the credible evidence is that the state’s witnesses are qualified as experts, the testing methodology used by the witnesses was undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the state’s laboratory, the testing equipment used by the experts was functioning correctly, and the analysis of the samples provided to the lab confirmed a match between the DNA obtained from Flores and that of the alleged victim, albeit labeled as “buccal” (mouth/cheek) instead of “vaginal,” wrote MacLeod.
The state’s expert witness testified during her deposition that any mislabeling of a sample would not alter her ultimate opinion, wrote the judge.
“While the scientific methodology described by the state’s experts is certainly not flawless, the court holds that to the extent of the state’s collection and analysis of the samples at issue can be viewed either as a misapplication of or a change to the accepted and established methodology, any such deviation was insufficient to conclude that the state’s experts lack good grounds for their conclusions or that the SANE kit itself must be deemed inadmissible at trial,” wrote MacLeod.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
