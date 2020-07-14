Man On Riding Mower Charged with DUI, DLS

On July 13 at 11:34 p.m., Anthony Russell, 44, of Marshfield, was charged with a DUI and driving with a criminally suspended license while operating a riding mower on Route 2 in Marshfield. Russell was cited to appear in Washington Superior Court on Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. to answer to the charges.
Vermont State Police from the Middlesex barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop, during which Russell allegedly showed signs of impairment. Russell was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing.
