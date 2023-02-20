A Littleton man who parked a camper within a National Grid power line easement has been ordered by Grafton Superior Court to move his camper, all personal property, and junk that attorneys for the utility said have been obstructing the easement, preventing access, and causing a public safety hazard.

In their Dec. 8 petition for permanent injunction, company lawyers also allege that Todd Dovoluk, 44, threatened National Grid employees and contractors who showed up to work in the easement.

