A Littleton man who parked a camper within a National Grid power line easement has been ordered by Grafton Superior Court to move his camper, all personal property, and junk that attorneys for the utility said have been obstructing the easement, preventing access, and causing a public safety hazard.
In their Dec. 8 petition for permanent injunction, company lawyers also allege that Todd Dovoluk, 44, threatened National Grid employees and contractors who showed up to work in the easement.
National Grid was forced to bring its petition asking the court to issue the removal order after Dovholuk disregarded several notices asking him to move the items and no longer place any motor vehicles within National Grid’s easement, off of Monroe Road, which is also near high-voltage transmission lines, attorneys Jennifer Parent and Rebecca Walkley wrote in the petition.
“The continued presence of the camper as well as an apparent aluminium retractable ladder and antennas and other potentially dangerous personal property are interfering with [National Grid’s] use and passage in the easement and creating an impending and serious risk of harm to defendant, defendant’s property, [National Grid’s] utility infrastructure, and the public’s safety,” they wrote.
According to court papers, the land was previously part of a larger tract owned by the Mackay Dovholuk Trust that was subdivided in 2021, with the particular parcel at issue transferred to Todd Dovholuk.
The deed allows a 375-foot-wide easement for an overhead utility line and the terms of the deed give National Grid the perpetual right and easement to construct, repair, maintain, and patrol within the right-of-way, but those rights are being violated because of the obstructions, wrote the attorneys.
“Specifically, the defendant’s deed provides that ‘[n]o house trailers or mobile homes, and no unregistered automobiles, trucks or motor vehicles, and no junk, debris, garbage, trash, or rubbish shall be … permitted upon the within-described premises …,’” wrote Parent and Walkley.
But Dovholuk “impermissibly” parked a Dutchman Classic camper, put numerous propane tanks and gas cans with flammable materials near it, and had what appeared to be a generator, lawnmowers, and other debris and potentially explosive vessels, under and around the camper within the easement area, they said.
What appeared to be a fire pit was also built and National Grid substation employees twice removed a shooting range that was set up because of safety concerns about operating National Grid devices in the possible line of fire, they said.
“[Dovholuk] has intimidated and appeared physically threatening when [National Grid’s] employers and contractors have been in the easement area,” said Parent and Walkley.
When one contractor appeared for the purpose of working within the right-of-way, Dovholuk “turned and picked up an axe,” they said.
On Feb. 9, a Grafton Superior Court judge issued National Grid’s requested order, which states if the camper and all personal property is not removed by Tuesday the court gives National Grid the authority to remove them from its easement to an impound lot.
According to court records, Dovholuk has 10 listed felony cases with the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, among them a Class A felony for burglarizing a Bethlehem home at night with a weapon in January 2022.
For that charge, he pleaded guilty for a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years, all of which was suspended for 12 years of good behavior and completion of counseling and substance abuse treatment programs.
A May 2022 felony case of receiving stolen property out of Merrimack Superior also resulted in a guilty plea and suspended prison sentence, according to court records.
A Class A felony count of subsequent-offense drug possession in June 2021 out of Grafton Superior Court resulted in another guilty plea and suspended prison sentence.
A December 2019 case at Grafton Superior Court on charges of felony burglary in Lyman and subsequent witness tampering resulted in 147 days served in the Grafton County House of Corrections and a suspended prison sentence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.