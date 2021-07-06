ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man facing a felony domestic assault charge must surrender his guns while the case against him proceeds in Caledonia Superior Court.
Robert Cochran, 35, of Peacham, was in court on Tuesday for his arraignment on the charge. Through public defender Sam Swope, Cochran pleaded not guilty. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday after watching the Fourth of July celebration fireworks.
Cochran appeared in person in the courtroom on Tuesday where he was given conditions of pretrial release by Judge Michael Harris. Among those conditions is a requirement that he does not buy or possess any firearms. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, age 34, and two children, ages 11 and 13, who reportedly witnessed the assault.
Initially, State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski had asked the judge to impose a no-alcohol condition on Cochran, but after some push-back from attorney Swope, the condition was altered to only require that Cochran not drink alcohol to the point where it interferes with his work, health or family.
Swope also pushed back on Zaleski’s request for the loss of firearms.
“I object to [the no firearms request] because there’s no description in the affidavit of Mr. Cochran using a gun in a dangerous way or possessing one … this [firearm possession] is a right guaranteed to us by the Second Amendment of our Constitution,” said Swope.
Zaleski defended the need to disarm Cochran while the case is active.
“You’ve got a mixture here of children, alcohol, firearms and violence,” she said. The circumstances dictate “an abundance of caution.”
She said it was reported that Cochran has about 40 guns.
“There is a strong interest in [the alleged victim’s] safety as well as the children’s,” said Zaleski.
The judge sided with the state and ordered the gun condition against Cochran, referencing allegations in the police report that spoke to the violence of the alleged assault.
According to a report by Trooper Domonique Figueroa, Cochran, the woman and the children had been attending a July Fourth celebration when Cochran abruptly said it was time to go. In the vehicle ride back to the Keiser Pond Road home, Cochran reportedly grabbed the woman by the head and banged her head against the dashboard of the vehicle.
At the residence, the woman told the state police, Cochran tackled her while she was lighting a cigarette, knocking her off the porch.
Cochran reportedly told state police that he did tackle his girlfriend but only after she grabbed a gun while they argued. One of the children also said the woman had a gun outside the house.
The woman told state police that she did threaten Cochran that she would get a gun, but she said she never made good on the threat.
The woman was treated at the hospital for injuries suffered in the alleged assault. She was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center because she had a small brain bleed and a concussion.
