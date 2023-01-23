Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Gun, Ammo Case

A former Jefferson man has pleaded guilty to gun charges after illegally possessing eight firearms and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.
Hunter Ramsay, 29, formerly of Jefferson, pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire, in Concord, to one count of possession of firearms by a previously convicted person, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Monday.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Ramsay was wanted on outstanding state warrants for probation violations in both New Hampshire and Vermont when he was observed by New Hampshire State Police driving a truck in Bethlehem on July 7, 2021.
After Ramsay initially fled, his vehicle was disabled by law enforcement’s employment of spike strips in Littleton.
Ramsay was taken into custody, and a total of eight firearms and more than 600 rounds of ammunition were recovered from his person and vehicle following the later execution of a state search warrant.
At the time, Ramsay was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law as a result of a prior felony conviction in Vermont state court.
Ramsay has been detained since his arrest.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, when the amount of time he will serve behind bars will be determined.
The matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, NHSP, and the Littleton Police Department. The Coos County Attorney’s Office and New Hampshire Department of Corrections provided additional assistance. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles L. Rombeau.
