Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Gun, Ammo Case
A former Jefferson man has pleaded guilty to gun charges after illegally possessing eight firearms and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

Hunter Ramsay, 29, formerly of Jefferson, pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire, in Concord, to one count of possession of firearms by a previously convicted person, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Monday.

