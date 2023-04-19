Man Pleads Guilty To Nine Charges After Arrest In Lyndonville

A man arrested on multiple warrants by Lyndonville Police in February has settled all his charges in Caledonia Superior Court.
Angel Morales Cordova, 25, pleaded guilty by plea agreement to nine criminal charges on Wednesday in exchange for a sentence of 12 to 18 months, all suspended, except for six months to serve behind bars.
The charges Cordova has been convicted of include reckless endangerment, two counts of simple assault on a protected professional, drunken driving, unlawful mischief, enabling alcohol consumption by a minor, unlawful sheltering of a runaway child, and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
The state dismissed several other pending charges against Cordova as part of the plea deal, including aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, drug delivery to a minor, false information to a police officer, simple assault, violation of conditions of release and unlawful mischief.
Cordova was apprehended by Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris inside a residence at 66 Main Street without incident and had three warrants listed in the police database (NCIC). But after Ofc. Harris brought Cordova to the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury he learned that Cordova had a fourth warrant with $5000 bail that was not listed in the database.
According to court records, Cordova was charged in December of 2019 along with two other men of harbouring a 13-year-old girl at a Lyndonville apartment after she ran away from home.
Two days later, he was charged with assaulting and pointing a firearm at the head of his 16-year-old girlfriend and assaulting two police officers.
In March of 2021, Morales-Cordova was charged with assaulting a woman in her car on Mill Street in St. Johnsbury.
