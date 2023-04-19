Man Pleads Guilty To Nine Charges After Arrest In Lyndonville
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A man arrested on multiple warrants by Lyndonville Police in February has settled all his charges in Caledonia Superior Court.

Angel Morales Cordova, 25, pleaded guilty by plea agreement to nine criminal charges on Wednesday in exchange for a sentence of 12 to 18 months, all suspended, except for six months to serve behind bars.

