ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man accused of taking a reckless shot at a duck in St. Johnsbury Center nearly two years ago pleaded guilty to the crime in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
James Murray, 53, received a deferred sentence of six months for the misdemeanor offense of reckless endangerment. Should he avoid criminal behavior for that period of time, the conviction will be struck from his record. He also was ordered to complete a Vermont Fish and Wildlife hunter safety program, which he has done, and a Restorative Justice program.
The maximum penalty for a charge of reckless endangerment is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Murray took the shot with a 12-gauge shotgun on Oct. 11, 2020, at the pond behind Center Tower and Mr. Suds Car Wash and near a parking area used by employees of All Around Power. The pond is about 35 yards from Mr. Suds.
Pellets from the shot damaged three vehicles, with one striking a forklift that was being operated at the time by a teenager. A report from Vermont State Police Tpr. Jason Danielsen noted just how close the shot came to the 17-year-old.
“Juvenile went on to say he was operating a forklift and when he heard the gunshots he heard a pellet hit the post on the cage around the drivers’ seat, approximately a foot from his head,” wrote Tpr. Danielsen.
The forklift operator’s personal vehicle, a 2018 GMC truck, was also hit by shotgun blast pellets.
A 2015 Chevy Impala and a 2015 GMC truck were also struck.
When police spoke to Murray, he took responsibility for his “mistake.”
“Murray said he did not intend to hit anything other than the duck,” wrote Tpr. Danielsen. “Murray admitted numerous times that he had made a mistake and accepted responsibility for the incident.”
His willingness to take responsibility for his action is one of the reasons Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul said made a deferred sentence worth supporting in plea deal negotiations with Murray’s attorney Corby Gary.
During the change of plea hearing, Murray reiterated his awareness of his decision.
“I made a very bad decision,” Murray said. “It was a poor judgment.”
Judge Michael Kupersmith asked Murray what he learned from the incident or from his hunter safety course.
“I don’t typically make bad decisions,” said Murray. “(The hunter safety course) did drive the point home of being aware of what’s beyond your shot.”
Murray said the experience has also been an opportunity for his son to learn from as the son went through the course with him.
Judge Kupersmith called the ill-advised shot and the damage done an “important life lesson for you and your son.”
