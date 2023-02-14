J.A. McDonald employees Grady Peterson, left, of Danville, and Aaron Anderson, of Woodsville, N.H., discuss damage done to newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. Police say a neighbor with a sledgehammer broke pieces of concrete form the curbing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A local man has been convicted of using a sledgehammer to damage new concrete curbing in St. Johnsbury.
John Schaaf, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief. Schaaf was then sentenced to 4-5 days on the community work crew by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Witnesses said Schaaf repeatedly slammed the sledgehammer into the new curbing on Pleasant Street just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Caledonia Superior Court
Schaaf told responding police that he did it because the project interfered with his parking.
“He said ‘this aint f***ing happening here,’” wrote Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “He explained how he used to park behind the building and the construction company had just put new curbing in alongside the street. He said he couldn’t park on the street because of the parking ban…Schaaf then commented how it was ‘bulls***’ that people have to pay for parking around here.”
Police said they detected the odor of alcohol coming from Schaaf and that he provided a preliminary breath test which allegedly registered a .048 percent blood alcohol content.
The new curb work was part of a major utility project in the Pleasant Street area. The damage was done to the curbing that lines the road near Schaaf’s residence.
Before being sentenced by the judge, Schaaf had been facing a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
