A local man has been convicted of using a sledgehammer to damage new concrete curbing in St. Johnsbury.

John Schaaf, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief. Schaaf was then sentenced to 4-5 days on the community work crew by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

