Man Rejects Plea Deal In Baby Shaking Case

The Coos County man facing up to life in prison for allegedly shaking a 5-month-old-infant and leaving her with what will likely be permanent brain damage and physical disability is rejecting a plea deal, at least until his expert witness weighs in.
According to the most recent (June 28) Coos Superior Court filing in the case, a plea offer was made by county prosecutors, but Hunter Berry, 22, will respond after his expert witness is deposed for testimony.
During a status conference in April, attorneys were targeting a September jury trial date, and before that, a review of the MRI brain imaging that can reveal shaken baby syndrome.
Berry, who is not the baby’s father but was the boyfriend of the mother, is being represented by Tony Hutchins, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, who expects to call possibly no more than one witness.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker, who expects to call up to a dozen witnesses for the state, including police officers and at least one expert.
In September, Berry was indicted by a grand jury on two Class A felony counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, the first count for “recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to the infant when he held her and rapidly moved her in a back-and-forth motion.
The second charge alleges he acted with acting with “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
Prosecutors said the baby suffered abusive head trauma in the form of retinal bleeding and brain swelling.
The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 3, 2020, in a Whitefield apartment where he had been living with the baby’s mother.
In October, Whitaker submitted a notice of extended terms of imprisonment that apply under the New Hampshire Rules of Criminal Procedure and can be administered based on the nature of the crime and the age of the victim.
If Berry is convicted of the first assault charge, he will be convicted under the sentence-enhancing provision and can receive a minimum of 10 years in state prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years because the victim was under 13.
If convicted of the second charge, he can be sentenced under the enhanced sentencing statute with a 25-year minimum sentence and a maximum of life imprisonment because the injuries resulted in severe brain damage.
As of Wednesday, Berry remained in the Coos County House of Corrections, where he has been since his arrest a few days after the February 2020 incident and after the judge denied bail and remanded him to jail on preventative detention after considering the severity of the alleged assaults and concluding Berry poses a flight risk and a danger to the community and has a domestic violence arrest record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.