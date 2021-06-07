Six summits in six states to hike. Over 600 miles to bike. Accomplished in six days.
That’s what a Massachusetts man intends to do this month to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s, passing through several local communities in the process.
Brendan Walsh, 28, of Waltham, Mass., calls his ultra endurance challenge the NE6. It spans all six New England states, incorporating each state’s highest summit. His route will take him from Mt. Katahdin, Maine, to Mt. Washington, N.H., to Mt. Mansfield, Vt., then Mt. Greylock, Mass., to Bear Mountain, Conn., ending at Jerimoth Hill, R.I.
Combined, the six summits total over 22,000 feet of elevation, with Mt. Washington as the highest point at 6,288 feet and Jerimoth Hill as the lowest at 811 feet. He’ll start at Mt. Katahdin (elevation 5,269 feet) on either June 18 or 19, depending on the weather.
He’ll then bike the longest bicycle leg of the challenge to reach then hike Mt. Washington. After hiking that, he’ll pedal to Mt. Mansfield, accessing Route 2 in Gorham, N.H. then heading east through Lancaster and into Vermont. Walsh said he expects to pass through St. Johnsbury on the second night of his challenge. He’ll leave Route 2 in West Danville and take Route 15 on his way to Mt. Mansfield. Then it’s off to three more summits via three more bike rides.
Through the six days of the challenge, there will be no set sleep schedule or location. It will be “wherever I can rest my head for a couple hours!” Walsh said in an email.
NE6 will include June 20, which the Alzheimer’s Association is promoting as the Longest Day fundraising challenge. It’s the day of the summer solstice, making it the day with the most light.
“On June 20, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice,” notes a website for The Longest Day, Alzheimer’s Association.
Walsh’s “activity” to raise money goes beyond the one day and Leah Mines, from the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, called his a “super cool” challenge through which to draw attention to the Alzheimer’s fight and raise money to combat the disease.
“With this year’s NE6, Brendan’s motivation to push himself to the limit comes from close to home,” Mines said in an email. “His aunt is currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, while his cousins serve as her primary caregivers. Brendan hopes to not only spread awareness, but honor all families impacted by this devastating disease.”
As far as anyone knows, such a feat has never been attempted, but Walsh is no stranger to significant physical challenges.
“Each year, Brendan sets out to complete a creative challenge to inspire others and raise awareness and funds for a different cause,” Mines said.
In 2017, ‘Bicycle Brendan’ - a name he goes by online (bicyclebrendan.com) - pedaled his bike from Boston to Seattle to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
In the fall of 2019 he bicycled from Madawaska, Maine on the border of Canada to the southern most point, Key West, Fla. in 11 days, 9 hours and 33 minutes, setting a new Guinness World Record for the Fastest Crossing of America by Bicycle (North to South). It was a fundraiser for The National Alliance on Mental Illness.
On Veteran’s Day 2020 to raise awareness for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans he cycled from Waltham, Mass. over the summit of Wachusett Mountain, then ran up and over the summit two times and cycled back home in under 7½ hours.
‘Bicycle Brendan’ began his journey of major endurance challenges for good causes after surviving a motorcycle accident.
“Left numb by the pain killers prescribed, I stopped taking them when I found my old hard tail mountain bike from high school,” Walsh notes on his website. “Never riding bikes further than around town, I began my renewed passion for endurance sports.”
To prepare for the NE6, Walsh said winter-time weightlifting was more intense than ever. “There have been many different training phases to work towards this unique challenge,” he said.
Walsh has been up Mt. Washington twice in his life, once by hike and the other by bike. He’s never been up Mt. Katahdin or Mt. Mansfield and doesn’t know what to expect, but said he figures Mt. Washington presents the most challenge “due to the uncertain weather and extremely variable conditions.”
Limiting himself to six days to complete the challenge, he said, is “to push my boundaries as far as possible.” He said he hopes setting lofty goals inspires others.
“I want to show people that they can accomplish whatever their dream, especially during hard times,” he said. “I have been tested mentally and physically more than I ever have in the past few years. Times will get tough but we must prevail in the face of fear and uncertainty.”
People can support the Alzheimer’s Association through Walsh’s NE6 challenge by going online: http://act.alz.org/goto/NE6.
Further Alzheimer’s fundraising will happen close to home this fall when the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to normalcy in September. It’s a fundraiser that organizers in St. Johnsbury has supported with a local event for years. Last year, the pandemic prevented the usual large gathering for a ceremony and walk through town, but this year, it’s back to normal. The Walk will happen on Sept. 26.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is back in person which we’re very very excited about,” said Mines.
