Vermont State Police reported that a man from Bradford suffered life-threatening injuries when he was ejected from a golf cart on Tuesday.
Kevin Hill, 48, was flown by emergency helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after the accident that happened on Goshen Road in Bradford about 5:40 p.m.
Trooper David Garces reported that Hill was operating a Harley Davidson - Columbia ParCar golf cart in reverse when it overturned. He was thrown from the cart.
The trooper stated the crash remains under investigation.
