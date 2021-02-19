COLEBROOK, N.H. — A man from Massachusetts suffered serious injuries when he lost control of the snowmobile he was operating on Thursday.
Robert Gilchrist, 58, of North Grafton, Massachusetts, was flown by helicopter to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of his injuries, which were reported by N.H. Fish and Game officials to be serious but not life-threatening.
Officials reported the accident happened on the Rail-Trail in Colebrook. They learned of the crash about 6:15 p.m.
Officers determined that Gilchrist was travelling in a group of three riders on the Rail-Trail. He failed to identify that he was coming up to a bridge crossing in the trail, which created a large hump on the normally flat terrain. He struck this hump and lost control of his machine, causing it to roll multiple times.
His riding companions did not see the crash occur, but came upon Gilchrist sitting up in the trail. They called 911 and an emergency responses was initiated. Colebrook Police, Fire and Rescue, NH State Police and the 45th Parallel Ambulance responded to the scene to assist.
Gilchrist was taken from the scene to the 45th Parallel Ambulance, which took him to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook. Due to the severity of Gilchrist’s injuries, he was taken by helicopter to Burlington.
“NH Fish and Game would like to remind all snowmobile riders to be aware of potential hazards that can arise on the trail and always operate more cautiously when it is dark out,” noted the report from Fish and Game.
