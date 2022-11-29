Man ‘Severely Burned’ In Lunenburg Fire, Explosion

A Vermont State Police fire investigator said a man was “severely burned” in a fire and explosion at a Hall Road structure in Lunenburg on Nov. 23.
Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill did not provide the name of the man who was hurt, stating the name is “not yet verified.” The man was first taken to Weeks Medical Center before being transported to Boston for treatment of his burns. Det. Sgt. Hill reported that the man’s condition was not available.
State police were called to the scene by the Lunenburg Fire Department at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded and conducted an initial scene examination.
“They learned that a contractor was working in the structure when there was an explosion,” Det. Sgt. Hill noted. “The explosion started a fire that destroyed the 1½ story structure.”
The investigation into the origin and cause of this fire event is ongoing. Investigators would like to hear from anyone who has information about the fire. Call 802-878-7111 or email Det. Sgt. Hill at matthew.hill@vermont.gov.
