Man ‘Severely Burned’ In Lunenburg Fire, Explosion
A Vermont State Police fire investigator said a man was “severely burned” in a fire and explosion at a Hall Road structure in Lunenburg on Nov. 23.

Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill did not provide the name of the man who was hurt, stating the name is “not yet verified.” The man was first taken to Weeks Medical Center before being transported to Boston for treatment of his burns. Det. Sgt. Hill reported that the man’s condition was not available.

