ST. JOHNSBURY — Two gunshots sounded Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the Sayles Funeral Home parking lot on Summer Street Wednesday morning as a man inside the car shot himself.
Police Captain Jason Gray said the man was alive when he was taken from the vehicle by CALEX ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital but succumbed to the injuries later. Gray said he could not identify the 86-year-old man because Gray needed to make a next of kin notification.
