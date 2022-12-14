Vermont State Police say a man was shot to death in an upstairs apartment at 78 Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury.
But police have declined to identify the victim.
“At this time we haven’t positively identified the victim, and I’m not going to provide any details on the identity at all,” said VSP Maj. Dan Trudeau at a media briefing at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Trudeau said police believe the individual was shot and that they are treating the case like a homicide and believe it was a targeted event. But as of Wednesday evening, police had not identified any suspects.
At the time of the briefing, state police were working on getting a search warrant to enter Apt. 4 at 78 Hastings Hill where the body was discovered.
It’s the same apartment where St. Johnsbury Police made a drug bust in September and charged Israel Jiminez-Lugo, 49, of Springfield, Mass., with cocaine possession and fentanyl trafficking. Jiminez-Lugo pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Trudeau said investigators would probably be at the apartment building overnight and that there were two other individuals police wanted to interview.
“We’re still trying to locate two other people that we want to speak to, but we haven’t had success in that yet,” said Trudeau. “It’s a work in progress.”
St. Johnsbury Police received information on Wednesday morning that resulted in them conducting a welfare check at the building where they found the deceased person in the apartment. The investigation was then turned over to Vermont State Police.
“As soon as STJPD made that discovery, they secured the scene and contacted us to take the lead on the investigation,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau said he knows St. Johnsbury Police officers have a history of responding to the apartment for drug-related incidents, but he didn’t have information at that point to confirm that the homicide was related to drug activity.
“I can’t specifically say that it’s drug-related,” said Trudeau. “We don’t have enough information to draw that conclusion.”
September Drug Bust
Jiminez-Lugo was arrested after St. Johnsbury Police went to the apartment building on Friday, Sept. 16, to investigate the theft of power tools from a work trailer parked at the Fairbanks Museum.
When police arrived and started knocking on the door, someone in the building allegedly tossed two plastic bags out of a second-floor window which landed near St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson. Police said the substances in the bags field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
The bags of alleged drugs led to a search warrant being approved by the court which resulted in four people being led out of the building in handcuffs including Jiminez-Lugo.
Also detained by St. Johnsbury Police were Darlene Gilchrist, 34; Augustin Rivera-Rosado, 44; and Rafael Rodriguez, 34. Gilchrist was later charged with possession of stolen property.
Trudeau said police are hoping the public will be helpful. Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
