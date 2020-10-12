A man suffered serious injuries when he was lost control of an ATV on Saturday, which caused him to be thrown from the vehicle.

Officials reported that Brian Martel, 31 of Farmington, N.H., was taken by a 45th Parallel Ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook with serious but non-life threatening injuries after the crash on the Sugar Hill Trail in Stewartstown.

