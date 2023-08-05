Man Threatens To Put Victim ‘Six Feet Under’
David Pecor

A man charged with domestic assault said he would put the alleged victim “six feet under.”

David Alan Pecor, 50, of Washington, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Friday to a charge of felony 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction. Judge Rory T. Thibault then set conditions of release and $2,500 bail on the charge.

