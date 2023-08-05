Man Threatens To Put Victim ‘Six Feet Under’

A man charged with domestic assault said he would put the alleged victim “six feet under.”
David Alan Pecor, 50, of Washington, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Friday to a charge of felony 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction. Judge Rory T. Thibault then set conditions of release and $2,500 bail on the charge.
But the judge also held Pecor without bail based on probation violations in Franklin County.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Pecor has six prior felony convictions, including lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and sexual assault on a minor in 1993, failure to comply with the sex offender registry in 2012, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2015 and lewd and lascivious conduct in 2022.
Pecor was also convicted of domestic assault in 2022.
Vermont State Police said they were called to Leadville Road in Newport Center on Thursday at approximately 5:53 p.m. for a domestic dispute report.
A witness, Marie Wright, 62, told police that Pecor and the alleged victim - a 48-year-old woman - were sitting outside consuming alcoholic beverages when they started arguing.
“Wright stated (the alleged victim) and Pecor began to verbally argue, which lead to Pecor pushing (her) and later Pecor pushed (her) up against their trailer by the throat,” wrote Tpr. Anthony Rice in his report. “Wright reported that Pecor stated, ‘I will destroy your camper and put you six feet under’ and then fled into the woods.”
Wright provided a sworn written statement to police, according to the report.
Police said they saw a couple of scratches on the right side of the alleged victim’s neck and multiple red marks on the front of her neck area.
Police then went looking for Pecor and said he had been observing troopers while he was on top of a hill. Police then asked him to come and speak with authorities, but he ran away, and police could not locate him.
But later that evening, troopers returned to the scene and asked the alleged victim for permission to enter the residence, which was granted, according to the report.
“Sgt. (Joshua) Mikkola then stated to come out and make yourself known,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “Pecor emerged from the bathroom at the end of the trailer. Pecor was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.”
Pecor told police that he “pushed her to try to keep her off me” and that he “blacked out” and might have grabbed the alleged victim.
Pecor faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
