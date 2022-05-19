Man Who Fired Gunshot At Construction Worker Told Police He Was Being Hunted By Muslim Men

Court documents suggest a mental breakdown may have precipitated last week’s shooting incident in Columbia.
The Columbia man who fired a shot from a handgun at a home construction worker told police he was being hunted by Muslim men who were trying to kill him and the operator of an excavator was trying to bury his friends, according to Coos Superior Court records reviewed Thursday.
Aron Spencer Theriault, 25, faces a Class A felony count of attempted first-degree assault for knowingly using a deadly weapon and firing a round at Travis Lynch and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct that placed Lynch in danger of serious bodily injury.
He also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for unlawfully entering a seasonal camp along Washburn Road owned by Ed Hoyt and a Class A misdemeanor count of recklessly damaging the camp by removing the door and lock mechanism.
No injuries were reported.
According to the affidavit for arrest filed by New Hampshire State Police Trooper Sean Smarz, a reporting party at about 9:53 a.m. on May 12 told dispatchers that a man, later identified as Theriault, riding an olive-green Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle with a German shepherd dog was heading toward Pleasant Mountain and screaming for help and saying, “he is being hunted and Muslims are trying to kill him.”
A second report received by the Colebrook Police Department several minutes later from 606 Meriden Hill Road stated that a construction crew on site saw the UTV twice drive by the residence.
“On the second pass, the operator of the UTV shot at the crew with a .22-caliber firearm,” wrote Smarz. “The UTV left and drove up Meriden Hill Road.”
Lynch had been working an excavator off of the property’s driveway and told police that he saw the UTV drive up the road from Route 3 and the rider stare at him as he passed, said Smarz.
After the shot, Lynch exited the excavator as the UTV departed the scene.
Along with state and local police, New Hampshire Fish and Game officers and agents from the U.S. Border Patrol were called in.
Soon, NHFG Sgt. Glen Lucas located a UTV at the Washburn Road camp that matched the description of the suspect UTV.
Law enforcement approached the camp and stood about 50 yards away, with NHSP officers announcing themselves and asking for Theriault to come out.
“They heard a dog bark inside the camp and immediately exit through the front door,” wrote Smarz. “SSGT Cote gave verbal instructions for Aron to stop and turn around. Aron complied while stating phrases like, ‘They’re coming to get me” and ‘Help me.’”
Officers also heard Theriault say phrases like “My friends are in trouble” and “The Muslims are coming for me,” said Smarz.
“Aron said he took the UTV to get away from them,” he wrote.
Border Patrol agents found the gun in a backpack.
Theriault told police that a man named Fred Smith gave him the gun to protect himself.
“Aron knew he was not supposed to have the firearm, but needed it,” said Smarz. “Aron did not explain why he was not allowed to have the gun.”
Theriault also told police that “the people with the excavator were trying to bury his friends,” said Smarz.
Theriault told police he did not know who owned the camp or know Tim Frizzell, the owner of the UTV.
Frizzell told police he did not give Theriault permission to ride the UTV, which police said had been left on his property with the key in it.
Hoyt told police he does not keep weapons or .22-caliber ammunition at the camp.
Theriault’s personal effects at the camp included clothing, a blanket, a backpack with multiple .22-caliber unfired bullets inside, and a large steak knife, said Smarz.
The gun had six live bullets in the magazine and two matching spent .22-caliber shell casings on the bed, he said.
On a table were multiple unfired .22-caliber bullets, knives, and matches.
Theriault, who requested to be checked at the hospital before being brought to jail, was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
En route, he told officers that he was in the woods for two days and people were shooting at him all night.
“He said people were going through his windows, pointing laser pointers at him and he was hiding behind walls,” wrote Smarz. “He said it was terrifying, but they could not get to him … He said the people in black cloaks were trying to help him, but he did not know who they were. Aron heard men speaking ‘Middle Eastern’ and ‘Redneck.’”
Theriault also thanked a law enforcement officer for finding him “because he had been on the mountain all night,” said Smarz.
“While Aron was alone in the cruiser, he stated that the men chasing him wanted his bugout gear, guns, and pry bar,” said Smarz.
At the hospital, NHSP Trooper Bryan Griffin said Theriault began talking about his dog, Bruno, and said “his dog was not to be left alone with his roommate, Fred. Aron said Fred would hurt his dog and was poisoning Bruno. Aron then stated his dog needed to see a vet as his dog is being harmed by the same radiation that was burning his arms.”
Theriault’s arms appeared to be peeling from some type of burn, said Smarz.
“Aron was standing in his hospital room doorway then transitioned from talking about his dog right into the fact that the Muslims were the ones doing this to him and his dog,” wrote Smarz. “He said he pissed off some people in the Middle East and that the Muslims were coming after him for it. He said they were tracking him with the radars and satellites.”
Theriault told police “there were at least 10 bodies in the woods already from all of this.”
“He said he then knows they are going to come after him now because he found them digging graves in the woods on the ‘mountain,’” wrote Smarz. “I [Griffin] asked Aron where these graves were and why he thought they would come after him. Aron stated the graves are up on the ‘mountain’ and that he knows the Muslim digging the hole is going to try to find him because he took a shot at him. I asked Aron what taking a shot meant. Aron then smiled and said he shot at the Muslim that was operating the excavator digging the graves with his gun when he was driving by the Muslim gravesite. Aron said we couldn’t miss him as he was the one that was digging the graves with black hair on his head and a long black beard.”
Theriault, who is being represented by defense attorney Simon Mayo, is being held at the Coos County House of Corrections on preventative detention.
He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14 for a case dispositional conference followed by a final pre-trial conference on Sept. 6.
