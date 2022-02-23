LANCASTER — The Coos County man who violently shook a 5-month-old girl, and left her permanently blinded, paralyzed and now suffering seizures, will serve a minimum of six years, though possibly less, in state prison after his plea and sentencing Wednesday at Coos Superior Court.
Hunter Berry, 23, pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree assault for recklessly causing serious bodily injury and was given a New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
Under the sentencing terms, however, he is eligible for two years off his minimum sentence upon completion of mental health counseling and programs and no serious prison infractions, and he has two years of pretrial confinement credit served at the Coos County Houses of Corrections in West Stewartstown, along with being eligible for earned time reduction under New Hampshire statute.
For some who spoke during Berry’s sentencing, including the prosecutor, the girl’s adoptive mother, a state police investigator, Berry’s mother and grandmother, and Berry himself, it was an emotional court proceeding.
In making his case for a capped plea sentence of 10 to 20 years (the maximum for first-degree assault is 10 to 30 under New Hampshire statute), Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker said the case is among the worst first-degree assault cases he’s ever seen.
“This is the most severe form that first-degree assault can take,” he said. “These injuries are lifelong. In fact, they were nearly fatal.”
At one point, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office was called in because it was thought that the girl, who is now 2 1/2 years old and was named Sadie by her adoptive mother, wasn’t going to make it.
“The fact that she is alive today is a testament to her and the indomitable spirit of the human will,” said Whitaker.
The most noteworthy thing in comparable cases is there is nothing comparable to what happened to Sadie on that day, said Whitaker.
“Most cases are broken bones or multiple fractures,” said Whitaker. “There is horrible abuse to children, but those children are essentially fine at a later date in time. While those cases and broken bones are violent, I don’t have a comparable case for a 5-month-old put through abusive head trauma and injures for the rest of her life, however long that will be.”
The Assault And Aftermath
The shakings occurred on Feb. 3, 2020, in the 30 Elm St apartment building in Whitefield where Berry was living with the girl’s mother, Viola Devoll. (Berry is not the girl’s father).
That day, Devoll was at work and Sadie and her then 2-year-old brother were left in the care of Berry.
When Devoll returned from work to feed Sadie, she saw that Sadie’s eyes had rolled back into her head, said Whitaker.
The mother took Sadie to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster.
Berry initially told Devoll the girl’s brother had struck her in the face with a plastic toy, and then later said the injuries occurred when she fell off the bed while her diaper was being changed, said Whitaker.
However, after being questioned by Whitefield police and state police, Berry admitted there were further acts he committed against Sadie.
“He admitted to jerking Sadie back and forth several times after she fell off the bed and causing Sadie’s head to jerk back and forth,” said Whitaker. “He admitted to dropping Sadie on the floor and then jerking her back and forth after the drop.”
The injuries were life-threatening and the girl had to be transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, where she was diagnosed with retinal bleeding and “abusive head trauma.”
The result was brain cell death from lack of oxygen in certain parts of her brain and a damaged orbital lobe that caused loss of sight that Whitaker said “will result and will continue to result in Sadie suffering blindness.”
While light at times can enter Sadie’s eyes, Whitaker said “she is effectively blind.”
In the courtroom Wednesday, were investigators from the New Hampshire State Police who worked on the case.
Two witnesses were called for offers of proof — NHSP Sgt. Shawn Torsey and Sadie’s adoptive mother, Jillian Mercier, a nurse who soon became Sadie’s foster mother and then adoptive mother.
“Thank you for your willingness to get the New Hampshire State Police perspective,” said Torsey. “I’m one of the investigators in this case that has forever changed the life of Sadie as well as her family and friends.”
While Berry said Sadie landed on her back off the bed, he could not explain facial bruising, said Torsey.
Berry later admitted to dropping the girl in the living room and then quickly picking her up and jerking her back and forth at least six times, causing 6 to 8 inches of movement each time that caused her chin to hit her chest and her back, said Torsey.
Berry admitted he should have called 9-1-1 after the first fall as well as after the second and initially lied to police about the shaking, he said.
“Sadie should be out running in the snow, playing freely this winter, sliding and having fun,” said Torsey. “During the summer, she should be swimming and running around and learning how to build sand castles on the beach. Mr. Berry took those opportunities away from Sadie. It is unfortunate that one of the last clear faces she ever saw was the man who caused her injuries.”
Today, Sadie’s development remains significantly delayed, she has cerebral palsy, and cannot walk or crawl because of her injuries, said Torsey.
Mercier, who took Sadie home five weeks after the assaults and formally adopted her in November 2021, said it soon became apparent that Sadie didn’t just suffer from shaken baby syndrome, but was physically abused by Berry as well.
“At 2 years old she is extremely behind in her development and she is not expected to catch up,” said Mercier. “She cannot hold her head up and she cannot walk and never will walk. She has very little cognitive awareness and will never learn like a typical child. She is not able to speak … She is in a constant state of seizure activity … She has epilepsy from her brain damage and has three to four clinical seizures a day … She is not able to swallow and continues to receive 100 percent of her nutrition from a G Tube.”
Choking up, Mercier said, “This is what her life will always be like, the unknown of her medical issues. She will always be struggling and fighting for her life. She will never be able to enjoy life like a normal child. She will never run on the playground and swim in the ocean. She will never see the sunset. She will never taste an ice cream sundae. All of these things were taken away from her because of physical abuse. She was born a healthy baby with a full life ahead of her. All of that was taken away and no amount of love, medical care, or physical therapy will be able to bring that back to her.”
Sentencing
Berry, who was represented by two public defenders, Tony Hutchins and Benjamin St. Pierre, apologized to Sadie’s family in a prepared statement.
“There are no excuses for what I did,” said Berry, who at times fought back tears. “It was extremely wrong of me. I am sorry that she has to live with my mistakes for the rest of her life. I will have to live with that for the rest of my life. I can’t begin to imagine what [Sadie] is going through every day because of my mistakes. I’m sorry that she has to live with my mistakes. I think about that moment every day. It keeps me up most nights.”
Berry asked for forgiveness but said the family has every right to feel how they want about him.
He said he will try to get as much treatment as possible and take as many classes and programs as he can in order to be the best person he can be when he leaves prison.
“Thank you for giving me this chance to say this and I hope everyone understands that I truly am sorry,” said Berry.
While state prosecutors asked for a sentence of 10 to 20 years, the defense asked for a sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years, with 2 1/2 years off the minimum upon completion of rehabilitation programs.
St. Pierre said Berry suffered from abuse as a child, has battled depression, anxiety and PTSD, stopped school in the 10th grade, and is “a person not experienced with children.”
“He is accepting responsibility, but is only accepting responsibility for what he was aware of,” said St. Pierre.
For the proposed sentencing length and rationale, however, Judge Peter Bornstein agreed with Whitaker, who said a person doesn’t need to be a medical expert to know that “serious and terrible things will happen when you violently shake a child back and forth, in not just one shaking episode, but in two shaking episodes.”
Social norms must be kept, and although a reckless act, such as that to which Berry pleaded guilty, is a less culpable one than a knowing act, a reasonable person, while not knowing the specific effects that would result, can expect that some significant injuries will come from violently shaking a baby, said the judge.
Berry was the adult in the room that day, he said.
“The serious bodily injury that this defendant caused has resulted in catastrophic injuries to this young child,” said Bornstein. “She is never going to live the life she could have lived, and her life changed irreparably … The defendant’s grandmother mentioned ‘things happen that you have no control over.’ The one person in this unfortunate situation who had no control over anything was this 5-month-old infant who was totally dependent on the adults around her, and at this particular time it was Mr. Berry. One of those social norms is … the need to protect society’s most vulnerable members, which includes 5-month-old infants, from this very type of conduct. This child’s life is pretty much over in some ways. Hopefully, she has the ability to develop something resembling a fuller life.”
In December 2019, less than two months before assaulting Sadie, Berry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence and simple assault against her mother.
Early this month, while at the Coos County jail, Whitaker said Berry, after some horseplay with another inmate, allegedly and repeatedly punched and assaulted the inmate, who suffered a black eye and laceration to the back of his head.
The incident was recorded on video and that case is being investigated by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
