Man Who Stole Items From Dozens Of Cars To Plead Guilty

A local man charged in 2022 with stealing items from the unlocked vehicles of dozens of victims across four North Country towns has announced his intent to plead guilty.
A bench trial that had been scheduled for Tuesday at Littleton District Court was postponed and a plea and sentencing hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 26.
Logan Haff, 29, who lived in Campton before moving to Bethlehem, faces 43 misdemeanor counts in Franconia alone, include 22 counts of criminal trespass and 21 counts of theft by unauthorized taking.
According to the state’s complaints in the towns of Littleton, Franconia, and Sugar Hill, items stolen totaled more than $1,000 and included an HP laptop in Littleton valued at $650, sunglasses from Littleton valued at nearly $200, and from various vehicles in Franconia cash amounts totaling more than $140 and $40, $10 in change, $16 in quarters, three $25 gift certificates, backpacks, an iPod, Ray Ban sunglasses, and a cigar.
Locations included Ski Hearth Farm in Sugar Hill, Dow Avenue and Harvard Street in Franconia, and Mt. Eustis Road in Littleton.
An arrest warrant, issued on Aug. 12, was sought by Sugar Hill Police Cpl. Sarah Donahue, who received reports in Sugar Hill in late July 2022 of car break-ins and who spoke with Bethlehem police, who notified her that several vehicles had been broken into along Profile Road and that the suspect appears to be driving a black Honda.
She interviewed Haff following his arrest.
“I asked Logan what he is looking for when he searches vehicles,” Donahue wrote in the warrant. “He stated he mostly goes after loose change, and he also really likes sunglasses. He indicated he doesn’t normally bother with things he has to pawn off. Logan also confirmed that he only breaks into vehicles that are unlocked and does not make forced entry into them.”
On Friday, Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin — who at the time of Haff’s arrest called the unlawful entry into more than 50 vehicles unprecedented for the area — said his department’s prosecutor, Wendy Roberts, is working on the terms of a plea agreement.
After Haff was first taken into custody on July 29, 2022 — following him being held down until police arrived by Franconia resident Danny Ballentine, who caught Haff inside his car at about 5 a.m. — Cashin said he has been cooperative with police.
“He did help us,” said Cashin. “After the search warrant, he identified what was his and what was stolen, and he did ride around with us and point out which houses had a car that he went into.”
Most items are now back in the hands of their rightful owners, though much of what was stolen in Franconia was loose change, he said.
“Because he was cooperative, we did not go for felony level offenses,” said Cashin.
In New Hampshire, a Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in the county house of corrections and a fine of up to $2,000.
According to court records, Haff has previous arrests for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft, including a 2018 case in Campton at Chesley’s Pizza and Mini Mart.
In that case, Haff pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property and was given a maximum 9-month sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Since 2022’s spree of car breaks in Franconia, no similar theft incidents have occurred in the town.
“We haven’t had any that we know of reported to us since last year,” said Cashin.
