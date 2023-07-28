Man Who Stole Items From Dozens Of Cars To Plead Guilty

Logan Haff in 2018 (Photo contributed by the Campton Police Department)

A local man charged in 2022 with stealing items from the unlocked vehicles of dozens of victims across four North Country towns has announced his intent to plead guilty.

A bench trial that had been scheduled for Tuesday at Littleton District Court was postponed and a plea and sentencing hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 26.

