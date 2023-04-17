Man With Four Arrest Warrants Apprehended By St. Johnsbury Police

St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish apprehended a suspect with four outstanding arrest warrants over the weekend.
Gary B. Bolton, 33, was arrested on Saturday at 5:23 p.m. after Ofc. Gerrish spotted a group of “suspicious” people walking on the railroad tracks in St. Johnsbury.
“Gary Bolton was located, who was known to be the subject of several outstanding felony warrants,” wrote Of. Gerrish in his press release.
Bolton was then jailed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $3,200 bail.
Caledonia Superior Court
Bolton’s arrest warrants included multiple charges of grand larceny, fentanyl trafficking, violating conditions of release, possession of stolen property, petit larceny and unlawful mischief.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court to set conditions of release and bail at $1,000.
“Mr. Bolton was cited on December 12 for arraignment and he failed to appear,” said State’s Attorney Zaleski on Monday. “He was cited for a December 19th arraignment, he failed to appear. He was cited for a March 13th arraignment and he failed to appear. In addition to that, he has three failures to appear on his criminal record. We do believe he is a risk of flight.”
Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release but lowered the bail to $200.
Bolton is a suspect in catalytic converter thefts and also faces criminal charges in Orange County, Chittenden County and in the state of New Hampshire.
Bolton faces a possible sentence of up to 91 years in prison and over $1 million in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.