Man With Four Arrest Warrants Apprehended By St. Johnsbury Police
Gary B. Bolton

St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish apprehended a suspect with four outstanding arrest warrants over the weekend.

Gary B. Bolton, 33, was arrested on Saturday at 5:23 p.m. after Ofc. Gerrish spotted a group of “suspicious” people walking on the railroad tracks in St. Johnsbury.

