Man With Gun Closes Courts

NEWPORT — The two state courthouses serving Orleans County were closed to the public on Friday and will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday following an incident with a man and a gun, according to criminal justice and state officials.
The Vermont Judiciary announced the disruption on its website.
“All court proceedings in the Orleans Criminal, Civil, Family and Probate Divisions are canceled for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022,” the notice said in part.
It added that any court hearings in Orleans County planned for Monday and Tuesday “will be held remotely.”
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department responded to a recent distress call and the Newport City Police, which is located across the street, responded as backup. One deputy sheriff was on duty at the courthouse when the gun was discovered inside the criminal division court building, a spokesman said.
Several sources, who asked not to be identified by name, told the Caledonian Record that they considered the issue sensitive because it may involve mental issues with the person confronted.
Court personnel, members of the State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont Building and General Services were all consulted and a decision was made within the judiciary to shut down the two buildings for a few days.
Emergency filings were allowed on Friday by email or by calling the court, the website said. Emergency filings also will be allowed on Monday and Tuesday by email, Jud.OrleansUnit2@vermont.gov or by calling the court at (802) 334-3305.
Court hearings should also be available for the public to monitor on Monday and Tuesday by calling the court and asking for the computer link to WebEx. The system is like Zoom and allows for transparency within the Vermont Judiciary.
