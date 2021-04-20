Man With Gun Robs NEK Credit Union

A man with a gun robbed the North Country Federal Country Union in Orleans on Monday afternoon, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and stealing a bicycle after exiting the bank.
The robbery occurred just after 3 p.m. at the credit union on Main Street.
A report by Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen notes that the white male is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall. Surveillance camera footage of the robbery shows the man holding the gun while standing at the bank counter, pointing the weapon toward the area where the bank teller stands. He was dressed in dark pants with his head covered by a hood and face mask.
Trooper Danielsen stated that after the robbery the man left the bank on foot and then stole a bicycle, which he rode to River Road where he was picked up by a vehicle. The car was last seen heading north on River Road.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
