Man With Ten Year Arrest Warrant Chats With Police At Dunkin’ Donuts

A New York man with an arrest warrant for over ten years got taken into custody after he started a conversation with a police officer at Dunkin’ Donuts in St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson had just walked into the the Dunkin Donuts’ store on Railroad Street on the morning of April 27 when he was approached by Michael Benneig, 45.
“Benneig said hi and asked if I remembered him as he had just came back to town to visit a friend,” wrote Ofc. Johnson in his press release. “I informed Benneig that I did remember him and remembered for approximately the past 10 years there has been a warrant for his arrest.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Benneig was charged in 2013 with misdemeanor unlawful mischief for allegedly vandalizing a car at 172 Maple Street in St. Johnsbury.
Ofc. Johnson said he then confirmed that the warrant was still active, took Benneig into custody and cited him for a court date on May 1.
However the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has now dismissed the charge against Benneig.
“No victims or law enforcement or witnesses could be found due to the age of the case,” said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski. “And no restitution.”
The police affidavit was written by former St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Dustin Horne and the charge was brought by former Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa A. Warren - who is now a superior court judge.
Benneig had been facing a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
