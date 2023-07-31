NORTHEAST KINGDOM — In Barton, Susan and Sam Tubiello have 28 of their 75 acres enrolled in The Bobolink Project – a program that helps landowners to hay less often to help the grassland birds during their nesting season.
“This is the fourth year we’ve done this,” Susan said during a recent interview. “When we first bought our property, there was a family that was growing corn on our field.”
They preferred hay because the corn attracts bears.
“I started to notice these Bobolinks showed up about the 15th of May every year, they’re out in the fields,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about it, and one of my neighbors who has since passed away told me they’re grassland birds. The farmers would come in and cut the field while these birds were already nesting, and it was breaking my heart.”
The parents would be flying overhead; beneath them, the field had been cut down to dirt. The fledglings were lost as the hay was cut. “Finally, we were like, ‘You’ve got to stop. You can’t cut this until later,” said Tubiello.
“I get that the farmers want this nice grass for their cows, all this prime stuff, but it’s like, hey, wait a second, what kind of impact is this going to have on somebody else?” Tubiello said. They asked that the hay be cut later, and that didn’t really work for the farmer. “We found this thing, The Bobolink Project, where they will give you money and we applied for it. They agreed on $50 an acre.”
She said, “It was wonderful, and the birds were fine, and they were out there; you watch them flying around all the time out there, it’s just been wonderful. It’s such a nice thing.”
“I actually cringe when I go past fields, and I see that they’re hayed early,” said Tubiello. “Nothing against the cows, but I think it’s a little uneven what the cows get.”
With the later haying, a farmer now takes the hay for his horses, she said.
When the Tubiellos decided to stop the traditional haying schedule, she said the family that had used the land for years was not happy about it, but they still have a good relationship. “I love them,” she said. “We’re still friendly with them; there’s no animosity.”
Kirby, St. J Land Managed Through VT Center for Ecostudies
One of the Northeast Kingdom residents and landowners working to help the bird is Rebecca Hill-Larsen, who lives in Kirby, and is assisting the Bobolink numbers by letting unneeded hay fields grow long and then only cutting the hay back in the late summer and early fall after the birds have had time to complete their nesting cycle.
For some time, she had been wanting to allow most of her family’s land, 20 acres in all, to return to grasslands, to allow for more bird and other wildlife habitat; but there had been an arrangement with the neighboring farmer for the fields to be used for hay.
Three years ago, the farm changed hands, and Hill-Larsen changed how her land was hayed.
There’s typically a first and second cut for haying and sometimes more, and when lands are left to grow for grassland bird habitat, they are cut just once, in the late summer, explained Hill-Larsen.
She chose to find another route, and now works with Sutton farmer Hayden Tanner Jr., who farms organically.
Hill-Larsen said they work together to ensure the fertilizing he does to the fields happens according to the Bobolinks migration, nesting and fledgling calendar provided by the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.
Before the birds arrive and begin nesting, Tanner fertilizes with wood ash instead of manure on her fields.
“He’s always really good, asking, ‘Is it okay yet?’ ” before working in the fields, wanting to respect the habitat and Hill-Larsen’s wishes as the landowner.
It’s a delicate balance – farmers need hay, including in fields other than their own – and the need for habitat for migrating grassland birds like the Bobolink, explained Hill-Larsen.
While Tanner says he will continue to hay the field owned by Hill-Larsen, he said it’s not easy for farmers.
“The bird program does not work that well for me,” Tanner said. “I lose a crop of hay, and it’s hard to justify putting organic matter back into the field and just getting one late cut of hay because of the high cost.”
Still, he added that he’ll continue to help Hill-Larsen manage her field, since he’s haying in the neighborhood when he’s out in North Kirby. “It’s the second field (he’s managed for Bobolinks). I did one in Newark but gave that one up. I will probably keep doing this one because I’m right there.”
One of the beginning points to understand Hill-Larsen’s even deeper connection to the Bobolink goes back to her mother’s childhood, and a taunting she endured because of her surname, Bartelink.
When her mom, Johanna, was growing up in Concord, N.H., her maiden name was the fodder of schoolyard teasing because of how similar it sounded to a then-common bird species, none other than the Bobolink.
Children would chant at her mom in the 1950s when she was growing up, “Johanna is a Bobolink!”
In the course of people’s lifetimes, a once common bird has lost population to the point many people have no knowledge of it, and have never heard its name, said Hill-Larsen. “It went from something everybody knew about to people never hearing of it.”
Hill-Larsen had begun on her own, letting her fields lay quiet for the Bobolinks and then was walking one day and came upon a field in St. Johnsbury that had signage from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies explaining the field was left to grow to help grassland birds.
“I had kind of been doing it already,” Hill-Larsen said, but “It didn’t make sense to people.”
She contacted the center, and they came out to see if she had Bobolinks, which she was certain she did; they found as many as 16 the day the staff member came out with binoculars - and signs for her to post, explaining her long grassy fields.
That clear awareness that something has changed, that the habitat has shrunk is motivation enough for Hill-Larsen to want to be part of the solution, contributing tangibly to providing her land as a guaranteed refuge for the Bobolink and whatever other creatures may find safe harbor there.
“It’s a grassland bird that migrates to South America, and it needs habitat all along the way; it needs grasslands that protect it,” she said. And it’s not just the Bobolink that benefits when the grasses are left still for months, “There’s a whole ecosystem in that three feet of grass.”
While Hill-Larsen is keenly aware of the balance between environmental stewardship and conservation for bird and other wildlife habits and the need for farmers to obtain hay to feed their animals, she said, “That’s the fun part, we all get to make our own choices.”
She estimates that perhaps five acres or a bit more is wooded, but other than that, most of the land, between 10-15 acres, is now left to grow and be hayed just once, typically in late August-early September.
She said that for a farmer that hadn’t had access to the fields before, getting to work the land and have the one hay cut is a bonus.
Between 10-15 acres of Hill-Larsen’s 20 acres are now being managed with grassland birds in mind; about 5+ acres are wooded.
The difference in how a field left to grow and one that’s hayed regularly is visible, and Hill-Larsen points to where the wildflowers are so much more prolific in her long grasses than neighboring land.
“We have fireflies, and they don’t,” she noted, saying the habitat is welcoming for many other critters, among them snails, which are more prolific on their property, as well, dotting the entryway to the point getting into the house without any snail casualties was a bit of hopscotch.
More than the Bobolink birds benefit from the habitat being left undisturbed, she said.
“There are a lot of birds that don’t nest in trees,” said Hill-Larsen.
She said she is happy to explain the process to anyone interested and welcomes visitors. “I love having people come up and ask, and want to learn more about it. If I’m here, they can come by and sit on the deck, and I’ll tell them about it!’
St. Johnsbury Hay Field Managed For Grassland Birds’ Nesting
On a recent morning, Kevin Tolan, a staff biologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in White River Junction, met with Karen Bufka, a landowner in St. Johnsbury, to check in on the management of her hay fields, with an eye toward the Bobolink habitat - which is also benefiting many other birds.
“The name of the game now for Bobolinks is climate resilience,” shared Tolan. “They are expected to lose a lot of their US breeding range. For Bobolinks, we’re expected to be a climate refuge; that’s one of the reasons we’re trying to preserve grasslands.”
As Tolan and Bufka headed out to observe the sounds and sights in her hay field, Bufka said of her investment in trying to help the birds, “It’s deeply satisfying.”
“At first, they sound like R2-D2 from Star Wars,” she says, helping a visitor to discern the birdsong that fills the air.
Tolan says of the busy sounds and flights, “It’s like a fish tank, it’s a total show!”
The signs that Hill-Larsen of Kirby saw while on a walk in St. Johnsbury one day, out on Mt. Pleasant Street, heading away from town, are on Bufka’s land, and she has let part of her land, about 8 acres, be managed with the nesting habitat for the Bobolinks – and other species – at heart.
Tolan explained how the Bobolinks actually go through two full molts a year in order to make their 7,000-mile migration to South America. He and Bufka, both armed with binoculars, spoke about the various plants, some invasive and of concern and also requiring management, and also birds that were spotted in trees, flying overhead, and making song.
Bufka wore a T-shirt with chickadees and pussy willows printed on it, and Tolan a Vermont Center for Ecostudies T-shirt.
Helping people to understand the needs of grassland birds and their nesting habits, and balancing landowners’ considerations for habitat conservation with farmers’ wishes to be able to hay local fields as they’ve done for years can be a delicate dance.
Like Hill-Larsen, Bufka works with a local farmer on management of her land, and said they communicate regularly about the birds’ nesting schedule and when the Bobolink fledglings have flown off and it’s safe to hay.
The birds’ taste for different parts of her land are for different uses, said Bufka, pointing to an area where they hang out and chatter a ton, but don’t nest, closer to the road, “It’s like a cocktail party!” she said of the cheerful chorus of bird song, the Bobolinks and more.
Tolan explained that the Bobolinks like a view shed, as he explained the colors of the males, females and hatch-year Bobolinks, and how they grow fresh new feathers twice a year; the males develop a pattern that gives them a tuxedo front, noted Bufka.
“Bobolinks have such a far migration, their wings get beat up,” said Tolan. “They go through two full molts to maintain healthy flying feathers.”
The young need time after hatching to build up their flight muscles, Tolan explained. The birds prefer a higher area, but not too steep or the eggs would roll, he said. “They like a higher area, the top of a hill,” so they can watch out for predators, for example, being able to survey more easily than a completely flat space for a cat, for example, “for predator avoidance.”
In a recent interview, Tolan said, “As a group in general, grassland nesting birds are declining the quickest of any group of birds on the continent, excluding endemic Hawaiian birds. A lot of that’s due to habitat loss, whether tall prairie, nutrient-rich grass for farms, or big cities popping up and parcelizing the habitat into tiny bits, there’s lots of destruction going on in these grass environments.”
“A lot of people don’t think of grasslands being a Vermont thing,” Tolan went on.
Tolan said, “If you need nutrient-rich hay, you’re going to be cutting your field three, four, maybe even more times a season if you’re able to … that doesn’t leave these birds a nest on the ground enough time to fledge their young. The biggest challenge is both the habitat loss combined with more intensive management practices on the remaining grasslands.”
In his role, Tolan comes out and talks to landowners about how to manage their land with an eye toward helping the birds, but he gets that “It’s costly to not hay your fields, especially if you’re relying on it as a primary or even secondary source of income.”
Another issue complicating the landscape and habitat is invasive plants moving in, said Tolan.
“If you have a field full of Bobolinks and you’re not haying until Aug. 1, that’s a lot of time for Queen Anne’s Lace (wild carrot) or Chervil (cow parsley) or Smooth Bedstraw to move in … we kind of have a sense that they’re not good, but for the time being we don’t really know what exactly the impact is,” said Tolan, whose graduate studies will focus on just that subject at the University of Vermont.
Tolan said, “It’s a real Catch-22, managing for the birds or the invasive plants, and then eventually for the birds … it’s really not possible to do it concurrently. Huge portions of land are being transferred and farms are being sold, and invasive plans are going to be more of an issue going forward.”
According to the nonprofit organization All About Birds website, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Bobolink/lifehistory “Although Bobolinks are numerous and adaptable, the population declined by about 1.5% per year between 1966 and 2019, resulting in a cumulative decline of approximately 56%, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey.”
“Partners in Flight estimates a global breeding population of 10 million but rates them 14 out of 20 on the Continental Concern Score, placing them on the Yellow Watch List which includes bird species that are most at risk of extinction without significant conservation actions to reverse declines and reduce threats,” the organization states on its site.
It’s estimated that if Bobolinks “continue declining at the present rate, there population will be halved in 45 years.”
Sutton Landowner Participated Previously
Nancy Birkett Vincent and her family participated in The Bobolink Project in 2018.
“Initially I was excited about the program. We both come from birding families,” she said of her and her husband, Ralph. “I grew up on a farm (400 acres) hearing Bobolinks and having them nest mostly successfully on our property. Fast forward to our acreage (50 but only 20 in the program), proudly displaying our sign dedicated to the Bobolink’s habitat for spring/summer 2018. We have always had Bobolinks. I note every year on a calendar when they arrive. The ornithologist from UVM confirmed their presence. This year they arrived before the first cut of hay, came back after the first cut, and hopefully fledged before they just did the second cut.”
Vincent said, “The problem with the program was that by the time the farmer could cut the hay, it was worthless as feed. So the farmer who cut our fields, couldn’t justify the labor, fuel and time to harvest. As I recall, it was a series of unfortunate events that year, with a bad hay year, the farmer supplementing his income with out-of-state logging, and not being able to find anyone to even cut the fields. Fields not cut turn to shit fast.”
“There were admitted fault lines in the program, mainly about the late cut which guts the nutritional value. ‘My heifers won’t even touch the stuff’ I recall our neighbor saying. So we participated for only one year. Our fields still support the Bobolinks, but I can not be sure of their survival rate,” Vincent shared. “When the farmers come to cut, I cringe, and hope the Bobolinks can survive.”
She said, “The Bobolinks’ nesting habits and their behavior and song are fascinating! I look forward to hearing them every spring!”
