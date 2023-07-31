NORTHEAST KINGDOM — In Barton, Susan and Sam Tubiello have 28 of their 75 acres enrolled in The Bobolink Project – a program that helps landowners to hay less often to help the grassland birds during their nesting season.

“This is the fourth year we’ve done this,” Susan said during a recent interview. “When we first bought our property, there was a family that was growing corn on our field.”

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments