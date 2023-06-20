LITTLETON — Littleton Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 43-year-old Littleton man wanted in connection with a knife assault on Sunday.
Jamie Woodman allegedly brandished a knife, cut another person, and threatened to kill them during an altercation on Maple Street, according to LPD.
He faces charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Woodman is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, facial hair, and tattoos visible on his neck, authorities said.
In a press release, Littleton Police warn, “Due to information we have received we believe he may still be in the area. If seen please DO NOT APPROACH.”
LPD asks anyone who sees Woodman to call 911 immediately. Those with information on Woodman or his possible whereabouts are asked to call local dispatch at 603-444-2422.
THE SEARCH
Littleton Police went to Parker Village sometime after 6 p.m. Monday to conduct a follow-up interview on the knife assault.
Officers went to the front door of an apartment, announced themselves, and waited for someone to answer. After a moment Woodman, who was thought to have fled the area, ran out the back entrance.
“We had eyes on the door, but he fled in a full sprint onto Union Street and into the treeline,” said Det. Sgt. Scott Powers.
Littleton Police performed an exhaustive six-hour search of the area with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police and NHSP’s K-9 Unit, Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, Bethlehem Police, Carroll Police, and Whitefield Police.
The manhunt focused on a four-mile stretch of Route 116 between Wing Road and White Mountains Community College and searchers covered difficult terrain. Notably, the K-9 unit bushwhacked through approximately nine miles of dense forest, scrub, and wetlands.
“The dog was having a hard time just getting through the brush,” Powers said.
During the search, Woodman was spotted twice, eluding authorities both times.
The first sighting occurred after 7 p.m., 3.7 miles east of Parker Village, at the Gilbert Block store (by Wing Road) in Bethlehem. Woodman saw law enforcement and escaped into the woods.
The second sighting occurred around 10 p.m., 0.7 miles west of Parker Village in the area of White Mountains Community College. Woodman disappeared into the darkness.
According to Powers, authorities believe Woodman was aided in his efforts, which would explain how he managed to travel four-and-a-half miles between Gilbert Block and White Mountains Community College undetected, despite a heavy police presence along Route 116.
“We believe Woodman received some assistance,” Powers said. “If we identify who those people were, we’ll be pursuing charges against them as well.”
PRIOR INCIDENTS
It was not the first time Woodman led police on a manhunt.
According to court documents, he fled from St. Johnsbury Police on July 8, 2010.
“While fleeing, he jumped into a river and cut his right calf muscle on a discarded bicycle. Woodman decided to risk infection and continue his efforts to escape, reasoning he could clean the wound once he was clear of his pursuers. Woodman proceeded up the river’s embankment and found a hiding spot near a small pump house. He subsequently saw a State Police cruiser and heard a police dog nearby. At this point, cold and wet and having bled from his wound for over two hours, Woodman decided to surrender,” court documents state.
Before that incident, Woodman accumulated several charges.
They include resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault with a weapon, and multiple probation violations.
He subsequently was incarcerated.
In 2012, he participated in a riot in a Massachusetts county jail, which began as a sit-in to protest jail rules and escalated. It caused $250,000 for damage and cleanup. Woodman pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property and disturbing a correctional institution and was sentenced to additional time behind bars.
