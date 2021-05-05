Manslaughter, Carjacking Case Nears Hearing

As manslaughter and negligent homicide charges pend against a Lebanon man accused of assaulting an elderly North Haverhill man during a carjacking, county prosecutors are seeking to use photographs of the injured man and his own words to a witness to strengthen their case as it nears a court hearing and possible trial.
David E. Dickey, 79, died Jan. 2, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Center in Lebanon, less than two months after Brenden P. Harriman, 23, is accused of punching him in the face with such force that it fractured his nose.
The assault occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2019, just a half hour after Harriman’s release from the Grafton County House of Corrections in a separate assault case, and after Dickey had offered Harriman a ride to his purported destination in Bradford.
After the assault, Harriman left Dickey on the side of the road and drove the Jeep to his home in Lebanon, where he abandoned it, said prosecutors.
Harriman was initially charged with a Class A felony count of robbery causing serious bodily injury and a Class B felony count of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury.
Next came grand jury indictments in January 2020 at Grafton Superior Court for a Class A felony count of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury and a Class A felony count of theft for taking advantage of the victim’s age.
Those charges alone carry decades in state prison.
In September, Harriman, who is being represented by public defender, Sheldon Mirkin, was indicted by another grand jury on a special class felony count of manslaughter with an extended state prison term for taking advantage of Dickey’s age and recklessly assaulting him by punching him in the face while trying to steal the Jeep.
The same grand jury indicted Harriman on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide with extended prison time for allegedly causing the death of Dickey while in the commission of vehicle theft and a Class A felony count of theft, which also carried an enhanced penalty for taking advantage of a victim’s age.
The extended term of imprisonment falls under RSA 651:6, which allows the court to consider the age of a victim and allows for longer prison sentences for a person who commits a crime against someone older than 65 and intends to exploit a victim’s age or physical condition.
On the day of the assault, Dickey told police he had pulled to a stop at Horse Meadow Road and Route 10 and was asked by Harriman if he was going to Bradford, according to the affidavit for arrest.
While on the way to Walmart in Woodsville, police said Harriman threatened to stab Dickey if he did not pull over and get out of the Jeep.
Dickey refused to get out and Harriman punched him, they said.
Later that day, Lebanon police located the vehicle in Lebanon and arrested Harriman shortly afterward as he was leaving an apartment.
According to court records, Harriman, on the day of the assault against Dickey, had been released on bail after being arrested on a warrant for simple assault against a 1-year-old girl in October 2018 in Orford.
Harriman caused bruising to the girl’s face and back when he swung her and struck her face into a high chair, said prosecutors.
The Orford case remains pending.
The court summary for the Dickey assault indicates recent increased activity in the case, which is being prosecuted by assistant Grafton County attorneys, Amanda Jacobson and Paul Fitzgerald, and has had before the judge several motions in limine to determine which evidence will be admitted and excluded prior to a trial.
On Tuesday, Mirkin filed a notice for potential defense expert witnesses.
On April 7, prosecutors were granted a motion to admit photographs of Dickey, which are under seal and were refiled Friday per the court’s request.
On March 19, they filed a motion seeking to use Dickey’s statements to a witness.
On July 20, the court granted a motion to compel Harriman to provide a sample of his DNA.
On June 5, the court granted a motion by the state to enter into the case admissions by Harriman to Taylor Blackmore.
In October, Harriman was indicted on a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness or informant.
After assaulting Dickey in November 2019 and arriving with the Jeep in Lebanon, prosecutors said Harriman told Blackmore to tell Lebanon police “that you picked me up in Haverhill.”
The state has also sought to include a 911 call.
A court hearing in the case is scheduled for June 16.
After several arraignments and bail hearings since November 2019, Harriman has remained at the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention, after the judge concluded he is a danger to the community.
